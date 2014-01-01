Search the physical and digital collections of NOAA libraries across the country.
Enter a keyword in the search box, or use our Advanced Search.
Find digitized and born-digital materials published by NOAA and its predecessors.
Search the repository using a Basic or Advanced Search.
Submit your publication at the NOAA Institutional Repository Submission Page.
Browse our A-Z list of full-text journals available to NOAA Central Library patrons.
Browse an A-Z list of databases our patrons can use to find journal articles, or browse databases by subject.
Use Web of Science™ to find journal articles in a wide range of scientific disciplines.
Please note: Web of Science may not be available from non-NOAA computers.
Copyright 2014 Thomson Reuters